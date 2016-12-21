Boys basketball: Stayton (Ore.) 62, Seton Catholic 58

A A

Stayton jumped out to a huge lead in the first quarter and Seton Catholic’s rally fell a few points short in the opening round of the Capital City Classic at Willamette University in Salem, Ore.

Delano Morgan scored 15 points, and Matt Kent added 11 for Seton Catholic.

Jerry Daniels led three Stayton players in double figures with 18 points.

Seton Catholic will take on Taft at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.

STAYTON (Ore.) 62, SETON CATHOLIC 58

SETON CATHOLIC (4-1) — Henry Demsky 2, Isaiah Parker 8, Matt Kent 11, Ben Owen 3, Topher Strong 0, Tyler Davis 3, Chris Dumas 0, Delano Morgan 15, Garrett Wellman 6, Max Moreland 2, Andy Olson 8. Totals 21 (4) 12-32 58.

STAYTON — Jacob Classen 8, Jordan Butler 0, Kurtys Hernandez 7, Nathan Hendricks 4, Ryan Burton 0, Riley Nichol 13, Kaleb Anundi 12, Danen Palmer 0, Jerry Daniels 18. Totals 22 (0) 18-33 62.

Seton 7 12 16 23–58

Stayton 21 11 14 16–62