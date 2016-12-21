Girls basketball: R.A. Long 51, Heritage 40

A A

Three R.A. Long players scored in double digits and the team slowly pulled away in the second half for a non-league victory.

Khloe Snair had 16 points, Eastyn Reeves scored 14, and Mya Kirzy totalled 11 for R.A. Long.

Heritage, which trailed by two points at the half, also had a balanced attack. Lisi Thomas scored 12, Jasmin Tuttle had 11, and Gio Smith scored 10 points.

R.A. LONG 51, HERITAGE 40

R.A. LONG — Alyssa Arruda 5, Arianna Maryott 0, Eastyn Reeves 14, Khloe Snair 16, Sadie Allen 1, Shauncey Flemming 0, Rayana Randall, Mya Kirzy 11, Abagail Smith 2, Kaily Sirnio 2. Totals 16 (3) 16-26 51.

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 2, Eliza Chow 0, Gio Smith 10, Jasmin Tuttle 11, Brittaney Carroll 0, Alina Svirdan 2, Vanessa Brown 2, Tori Roush 1, Taylor Wulf 0, Anna Rosenbaum 0, Lisi Thomas 12. Totals 15 (4) 6-15 40.

R.A. Long 10 12 13 16–51

Heritage 13 7 8 12–40

JV — R.A. Long 41-35.