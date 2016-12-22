Cold snap doesn’t hurt wine crops

A A

SPOKANE — The recent cold weather doesn’t appear to have damaged Eastern Washington’s 48,000 acres of wine grapes.

Temperatures fell to near zero for several recent nights. That compares to the historical low average for this time of year of 24 degrees.

A scientist for Washington State University said there were no reports of damage to grapevines as a result of the cold weather.

Michelle Moyer said the vines had already reached their maximum cold hardiness by the time temperatures dropped. By mid-December, most varieties planted in Eastern Washington can withstand temperatures of at least minus 8 degrees.

Washington is one of the nation’s top producers of wine.