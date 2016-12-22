Apartment arson case remains unsolved

A A

Investigators have no additional information to share in an arson at a Bagley Downs neighborhood apartment building last week.

The fire at Fort Vancouver Terrace Apartments, 4710 Plomondon St., occurred in the evening Dec. 13. No injuries were reported. The fire did an estimated $250,000 in damage, and a handful of tenants were displaced.

“In addition to all of the needed exterior and interior repairs, much of the roof structure will have to be rebuilt,” Lead Deputy Fire Marshal Chad Lawry said in an email.

Investigators said that beyond the four apartments damaged by fire, two others in the 12-unit structure suffered damage as responders tried to quell the flames.

“The four that were originally identified were damaged directly by the fire,” Lawry said. “Two additional units had ceiling damage because of the need to check for fire extension and ensure that the fire was completely extinguished.”

Investigators later found evidence the fire had been started on purpose. Officials have been looking for a woman who may have been in the area at the time.

She was described as white, in her 20s and with dirty blond or light brown hair. She reportedly was driving a silver, early-2000s BMW X5 hatchback.

An award of up to $10,000 has been offered in the case.

Officials asked anyone with potentially helpful information about the fire to call Lawry at 360-487-7237.