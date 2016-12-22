ATM stolen from American Legion post

A A

Thieves broke into American Legion Post 176 in the Salmon Creek area and stole an ATM, carting it away in a sport-utility vehicle, and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office is trying to track down the culprits.

The sheriff’s office said two men, on Dec. 15, pried open a back door to the building, at 14011 N.E. 20th Ave., and grabbed the machine from inside.

They left in a blue Chevrolet Blazer, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s office asked anyone with potentially helpful information about the case to contact sheriff’s Detective Scott Gilberti at 360-397-2211, ext. 5479, or scott.gilberti@clark.wa.gov.