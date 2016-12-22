Boys basketball: Heritage 63, Mountain View 59

A A

In a close game throughout, Heritage outscored Mountain View 9-5 over the final three minutes after the score was knotted at 54-54.

Heritage hit nine 3-pointers including a big one by Sanjeet Singh to put the Timberwolves ahead by five with under a minute to play.

Jander Cline and LaTrell Johnson each scored 13 points for Heritage.

Alex Bailey lead Mountain View in scoring with 11 points.

HERITAGE 63, MOUNTAIN VIEW 59

HERITAGE — Jander Cline 13, Brenden Comstock 2, Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 10, Michael Taras 0, Xayvier Pitre 0, Nick Morse 7, LaTrell Johnson 13, Josh Patton 7, Tony Dean 0, Sanjeet Singh 11. Totals 25 (9) 4-11 63.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-5) — Rodolfo Montiel 4, Jack Mertens 3, Darien Chase 10, Alex Hegel 9, Makai Anderson 4, Trevor Green 6, Alex Bailey 11, Cameron Henderson 4, Troy Pacheco 8. Totals 22 (5) 10-13 59.

Heritage 12 22 16 13–63

Mtn.View 12 17 12 18–59

JV — Heritage won; C — Mountain View won.