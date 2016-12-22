Boys basketball: Hudson’s Bay 87, Stevenson 61

A A

The Eagles spread the ball around and overcame a 36-point effort from Stevenson’s Austin Brannan for the non-league win.

Quentin Raynor scored 23 points for Hudson’s Bay with 14 in the third quarter alone as the Eagles (3-3) pulled away.

Elijah Hoover added 15 points, Quadrese Teague 14 and Marcos Cadiz 10 for Bay.

Brannan had 15 of his 36 points in the first quarter.

HUDSON’S BAY 87, STEVENSON 61

STEVENSON — Ryan Fielding 2, Luke Nichols 3, Lincoln Krog 4, Austin Brannan 36, Brenden Dillingham 0, Isaac Hoidal 10, Alex Delarosa 0, Brigham Campbell 2, Clayton Hansen 2, Austin Pearson 2. Totals 20 (5) 16-24 61.

HUDSON’S BAY (3-3) — Carter Morse 0, Demareya Gipson 3, Quentin Raynor 23, Quadrese Teague 14, Elijah Hoover 15, Myles Artis 8, Palaina Gasper 1, Eric Ryapolov 7, Adrian Cowley, Jordan Hickman 6, Marcos Cadiz 10, Jalon Howard 0. Totals 35 (11) 6-16 87.

Stevenson 20 12 10 19–61

Hudson’s Bay 21 26 22 18–87

JV — Hudson’s Bay won; C — Hudson’s Bay won