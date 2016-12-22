Boys basketball: R.A. Long 60, Heritage 41

LaTrell Johnson scored 12 points to lead the Timberwolves in a non-league game in Longview.
R.A. LONG 60, HERITAGE 41
HERITAGE — Keoni Peneueta 8, Michael Taras 6, Nick Morse 3, Jander Cline 8, LaTrell Johnson 12, Josh Patton 2, Sanjeet Singh 2. Totals N/A.
R.A. LONG — Marcus Maryott 6, Coby Rothwell 19, Tyrick Lewis-Clark 12, Jacob Thompson 1, Nolan Plank 4, Conner Wallace 0, Jacob Childers 7, KeAndre Grimes 5, Tanner Rybnikar 1, Keoni Mawae 5. Totals N/A.
Heritage 6 12 8 15–41
R.A. Long 12 10 12 26–60