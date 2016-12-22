Boys basketball: Ridgefield 52, Washougal 38

A A

Louden Wardius scored 10 of his 19 points in the third quarter as the Spudders held off a second-half charge by the Panthers.

“We got up by 18 in the third quarter,” Ridgefield coach Jason Buffum said. “But then (Collin) Prangley got going, and Washougal battled back to within nine with three minutes to go.”

Travis Gottsch had 17 points for Ridgefield. Prangley finished with 21 for Washougal.

RIDGEFIELD 52, WASHOUGAL 38

WASHOUGAL — Louie Barles 5, Collin Prangley 21, Ben Gutkind 2, Jake Klackner 0, Troy Prince-Butterfield 6, Mitchell Leon 0, Carter Murray 0, Carson Adams 4, Bailey Deming 0. Totals 13 (1) 11-16 38.

RIDGEFIELD — Tim Radosevich 6, Travis Gottsch 17, Andrew Williams 4, Cameron Short 2, Kellen Bringhurst 4, Jack Vance 0, Louden Wardius 19, Spencer Andersen 0, Wyatt Layman 0. Totals 17 (7) 11-25 52.

Washougal 9 5 10 14–38

Ridgefield 12 13 14 13–52

JV — Ridgefield 42-36. C — Washougal 52-18.