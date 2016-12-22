Boys basketball: Skyview 55, Sandy (Ore.) 44

A A

The Storm took control with a 15-2 advantage in the third quarter for a non-league win on the road.

“That last couple of games we’ve had leads at the half and didn’t do a good job of closing it out,” Skyview coach Matt Gruhler said. “We made that a focus tonight. Defensively, we got out on shooters and made them work for shots.”

The Storm also kept their composure down the stretch, hitting five of six free throws in the fourth quarter to seal the win.

Taylor Harbertson led the way with 15 points and Cole Grossman added 11.

SKYVIEW 55, SANDY (ORE.) 44

SKYVIEW — Alex Schumacher 6, Cole Grossman 11, Travis Yajko 0, Jovon Sewell 5, Tavis Pinkney 0, Levi Nicholson 4, Nicholas Campbell 0, Samaad Hector 8, Jayden Chatman 0, Taylor Harbertson 15, KB Fesehazion 0, Skyler Martin 4, Aiden Keser 2. Totals 21 (3) 10-18 55.

SANDY (Ore.) — Stevens 6, Floyd 9, Kansala 2, M. Gorski 0, Fisher 3, Ruiz 0, Remsburg 9, Stevens 0, Poulin 5, C. Gorski 4, Brown. Totals 16 (6) 6-12 44.

Skyview 13 13 15 14–55

Sandy 13 10 2 19–44

JV — Sandy won.