Clark Talks: Columbian.com comments, 2016 in review and holiday traditions

This week’s Clark Talks pulls back the curtain of the newsroom as a year of headlines comes to a close.

This week, Kaitlin Gillespie and Dameon Pesanti interview Amy Libby and John Hill, web gurus at The Columbian, to discuss how the newspaper manages its comment section. Then, the pair chat with longtime Columbian reporter Tom Vogt about his annual compilation of the year’s top stories. Finally, Gillespie takes to the streets to ask people in downtown Vancouver about their holiday traditions.

Make sure to vote for your top stories of 2016.

