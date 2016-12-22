Dog blamed in deaths of three pet wallabies

A A

Spokane – Three pet wallabies were killed in north Spokane Wednesday, launching an investigation into whether the deaths were deliberate.

The woman who owned the wallabies works as a corrections officer and initially thought the deaths could be retribution, said Spokane Police Department spokesman Officer Shane Phillips. That prompted police intervention along with an investigation by the Spokane County Regional Animal Protection Service, which determined that the wallabies were killed and partially eaten by a dog.

“It was not malicious,” Phillips said. “It was not murder. It looks like this lady’s pet dog ate her pet wallabies.”

The woman, who lives near Rogers High School, is extremely upset, Phillips said. With no evidence of a crime, the case has been turned over to SCRAPS.

“It’s pretty conclusive that a dog did it,” he said. “We think it was her dog, but we’re not sure.”