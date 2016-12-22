Girls basketball: Columbia River 61, R.A. Long 37

A A

Kate Kraft and Emma Fisk led a team effort with 14 points each as the Chieftains improved to 2-0 in the 2A Greater St. Helens.

The Chieftains had 16 assists as a team and had six players score six points or more.

Kraft added seven rebounds as River outrebounded R.A. Long 34-24.

“We had seven 3-pointers, and that’s not really our thing,” River coach Carl Click said. “But the kids took good shots, and they knocked them down.”

COLUMBIA RIVER 61, R.A. LONG 37

COLUMBIA RIVER — Ellie Furth 9, Kate Kraft 14, Erin Baker 7, Katie Kolbe 3, Anna Klundt 6, Jordan Ryan 7, Claire Pardue 1, Emma Fisk 14. Totals 25 (7) 4-10 61.

R.A. LONG — Alyssa Arruda 6, Arianna Maryott 3, Eastyn Reeves 12, Khloe Snair 3, Sadie Allen 0, Shauncey Flemming 0, Mya Kirzy 11, Abagail Smith 2. Totals 13 (4) 7-12 37

Col.River 19 14 18 10–61

R.A. Long 14 6 1 16–37

JV — Columbia River 43-42.