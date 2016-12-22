Girls basketball: Moses Lake 53, Camas 46

A A

The Papermakers closed the gap in the final quarter to get within three points before falling to the No. 6-ranked team in the state at Town Toyota Center in Wenatchee.

Meghan Finley, Haley Hanson and Courtney Clemmer each scored 10 points for Camas.

MOSES LAKE 53, CAMAS 46

CAMAS — Jordyn Wilds 0, Meghan Finley 10, Jillian Webb 0, Teague Schroeder 3, Haley Hanson 10, Maggie Wells 0, Emma Jones 7, Madison Freemon 6, Courtney Clemmer 10, Marianna Payne 0. Totals 16 (6) 8-12 46.

MOSES LAKE — Charity Talo 2, Jamie Loera 15, Ellie Mayo 3, Kiera McPartland 2, Maggie Strom 2, Morgan Yamane 4, Taylor Stevens 2, Jessica Olson 13, Alexya Sandmann 1, Abby Rathbun 9. Totals 18 (4) 13-16 53.

Camas 11 6 12 17–46

Moses Lake 15 9 10 19–53