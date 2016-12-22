Girls basketball: Mountain View 38, Heritage 24

A A

Mollie Doyle scored 15 points and some key fourth-quarter defensive stops by Eva Winsheimer helped the Thunder to the non-league victory.

Mountain View (2-5) lead 24-10 at halftime, and Heritage pulled to within 28-20 after three quarters.

After missing out on games and practices due to weather, Mountain View won two of its three games this week as it heads to the Auburn Riverside tournament next week.

MOUNTAIN VIEW 38, HERITAGE 24

HERITAGE — Deja Gomez 2, Eliza Chow 1, Gio Smith 0, Jasmin Tuttle 7, Brittaney Carroll 3, Alina Svirdan 0, Vanessa Brown 6, Tori Roush 0, Taylor Wulf 0, Anna Rosenbaum 2, Lisi Thomas 3. Totals 6 (1) 11-28 24.

MOUNTAIN VIEW (2-5) — Eva Winsheimer 6, Kayla Huckins 2, Emily VanNess 0, Dejah Wilson 0, Katie Hurst 6, Bethani Cobb, Mollie Doyle 15, Jenna Carlson 2, Arielle Pinzone 1, Olivia Hood 4, Annalei Santos 2. Totals 16 (1) 5-10 38.

Heritage 5 5 10 4–24

MtnView 10 14 4 10–38

JV — Mountain View won; C — Mountain View won