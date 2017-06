Girls basketball: Seton Catholic 48, Tenino 42

A A

Jasmine Morgan scored 17 points as the Cougars improved to 5-1 with a nonleague home win.

Morgan made 13 free throws, including 11 in the second half as Seton Catholic overcame a 22-15 halftime deficit.

SETON CATHOLIC 48, TENINO 42

TENINO — Caitlyn Antill 7, Taylor Duncan 0, Lara Kershaw 0, Olivia Bailon 8, Rhian Mathis 13, Charlie Letts 2, Emma Homann 0, Ryann Wachter 0, Kaylee Schow 12, Destefano 0. Totals 11 (1) 19-26 42.

SETON CATHOLIC (5-1) — Haley Vick 0, Megan McDaid-O’Neil 5, Kaley Beckwith 1, Emma Watkins 0, Jasmine Morgan 17, Cheyenne Badger 0, Tiana Scruggs 3, Amy Fraizer 8, Emily Martin 0, Josie Partridge 0, Kaylin McGovern 0, Nami Nsubuga 12, Katherine Zdunich 2. Totals 9 (4) 18-30 00.

Tenino 13 9 8 12–42

Seton 5 10 15 18–48