Girls basketball: Union 48, Richland 47

Courtney Cranston hit a free throw with 12 seconds and the Titans fended off two late shots by Richland to beat the Bombers.

Alexis Raymore tied the game at 47-47 with 55 seconds left, and Cranston’s free throw put the Titans up. Richland got two shots off in the final seconds before Union secured the rebound for the win.

Cranston finished with 15 points and eight rebounds. Emily Takayoshi had five points and seven rebounds.

UNION 48, RICHLAND 47

RICHLAND — Webb 2, M. Wellsandt 11, Haugen 2, Von Oelhoffen 12, K. Wellsandt 0, Gall 6, Chalmers 0, Hay 2, Pierce 8, Madson 4. Totals 18 (2) 5-12 47.

UNION — Alexis Raymore 7, Laura Beard 1, Jewels Soto 0, Marina Morningstar 2, Keanna Wakefield 0, Rebekah Barney 8, Tanya Gladkov 6, Emily Takayoshi 5, Mackenzie Lewis 4, Courtney Cranston 15, Bailey Donohue 0. Totals 13 (3) 13-21 48.

Richland 13 8 12 14–47

Union 9 10 10 15–48