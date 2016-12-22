High school to open new cafeteria after 2014 mass shooting

A A

SEATTLE — A high school north of Seattle is opening up a newly constructed cafeteria in January, more than two years after a 15-year-old student shot and killed four of his friends and himself inside the old facility.

KING-TV reports that Marysville-Pilchuck High School students have been given tours of the new cafeteria over the last few weeks. It’s set to open sometime next month after being under construction since the spring.

The new 16,000-square-foot building features a kitchen, classroom, student store and several offices.

The Marysville School District plans to host a community open house and celebration during the spring.

Jaylen Fryberg shot and killed three 14-year-old girls and a 15-year-old boy who was his cousin before turning the gun on himself in October 2014.