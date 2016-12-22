King County mountains at high risk for avalanches

A A

SNOQUALMIE — Officials are warning anyone headed to the mountains for this weekend’s holiday to take caution as there is a high risk for avalanches.

KIRO-TV reports that King County Search and Rescue officials said Wednesday that because of the high volume of snow that has fallen, there’s a greater danger of avalanches much earlier in the season than normal.

Search and Rescue spokesman Alan LaBissoniere says hikers and skiers should check conditions before heading out, as even the most experienced skiers can get caught in a slide.

Avalanches have claimed 68 lives in Washington State since 1987.