Monarchs get up off mat to top Woodland

WOODLAND — The Woodland boys basketball team might have fallen short on Thursday.

But the Beavers showed they can stand tall against the reigning kings of the 2A Greater St. Helens League.

Woodland lost to Mark Morris in overtime 76-71 at Woodland High School.

Before the game, Woodland coach Andrew Johnson likened Mark Morris to Mike Tyson. If you are going to knock off a team that has won at least a share of 16 consecutive league titles, you had better knock them out early.

And the Monarchs were on the ropes, trailing 55-42 after Woodland began the fourth quarter on an 11-0 run.

But the Monarchs battled back, tying the game on Will Burghardt’s contested 3-pointer with 18 seconds left in regulation.

It was the biggest shot in a big game for the Mark Morris senior guard, who scored 12 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and overtime.

“We know every team is going to give us their best shot and come at us hard,” Burghardt said. “That’s why we need to prepare hard, practice hard and always be ready every game.”

Woodland (4-2, 1-1) handed Mark Morris its only league loss last year. The Beavers return nine players from a team that reached the state quarterfinals last year.

“Every game against Mark Morris is a big game,” senior Bryce Mulder said. “You want to beat the bully.”

Mulder, a 6-foot-11 center, scored 13 of his 21 points in the first half, including three emphatic slam dunks.

Neither team led by more than five points until early in the fourth quarter. That’s when Tyler Flanagan caught fire.

The Woodland sophomore scored 14 of his teams first 17 points in the fourth quarter. When he hit his second long 3-pointer of the quarter, it gave the Beavers a 61-50 lead with four minutes left in regulation.

“His will to compete and not give up is something I haven’t seen in anyone I’ve coached,” Johnson said of Flanagan. “I told him to take over and he did.”

But Mark Morris ended the fourth quarter on a 13-2 run. Masen Baker and Garrett Berger both hit contested 3-pointers before Burghardt’s game-tying shot.

“At the three minute mark, I saw the score and saw they were coming back,” Mulder said. “I said you know what, this team can shoot. They’re always in the game.”

Woodland had a shot to win at the end of regulation, but Mulder’s contested shot from close range was off target.

Tanner Vaillencourt’s 3-pointer gave Mark Morris (4-2, 1-0) a 70-69 lead with 1:20 left in overtime. Burghardt followed with a driving bank shot as the Monarchs defense had stops on three straight possessions.

Even in defeat, Woodland served notice that the Monarch’s claim to the 2A GSHL throne will not go unchallenged.

“We didn’t get it done tonight, but we gave them a scare,” Johnson said.

“I think everyone who was here tonight saw Woodland isn’t just what we did last year. We’re here.”

MARK MORRIS 76, WOODLAND 71, OT

MARK MORRIS — Tanner Vaillencourt 4, Masen Baker 15, Connor Strange 4, Garrett Berger 15, Tyler Berger 4, Will Burghardt 29, Zach Rismoen 2, Kyle Matthews 3. Totals 26 (8) 16-22 76.

WOODLAND — Bryce Mulder 21, Wyatt Harsh 7, Palmer Dinehart 15, Tristan Thomas 0, Tyler Flanagan 20, Tanner Sixberry 8. Totals 26 (3) 16-23 71.

MMorris 17 15 9 22 13—76

Woodland 19 11 14 19 8—71

JV — Woodland 57-31.