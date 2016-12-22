OSU receives DOE grant for wave energy facility

A A

CORVALLIS, Ore. (AP) — Oregon State University has landed a federal grant for the design, permitting and construction of a wave energy test facility.

The Corvallis Gazette-Times reports that the U.S. Department of Energy announced the decision Wednesday. Officials said the grant is for up to $40 million but the final amount is subject to appropriation.

The Pacific Marine Energy Center South Energy Test Site will be an open-water, grid-connected facility for trying out devices to capture the energy of ocean waves and turn it into electricity.