Prince Charles decries rise of anti-immigrant groups

LONDON — Prince Charles has warned against the rising tide of anti-immigrant populism in remarks broadcast Thursday, proving again just how different he is from his mother, Queen Elizabeth II.

Speaking to the BBC, the Prince of Wales said the rise of populist groups around the world that are “aggressive” toward those who practice a minority faith had “deeply disturbing echoes” of the Nazi era.

The 68-year-old was delivering a segment for BBC Radio 4’s “Thought for the Day,” a feature in which contemporary issues are discussed through the prism of religious faith:

“Whichever religious path we follow, the destination is the same: to value and respect the other person,” Charles said.

This was the third time that Charles, the queen’s eldest son and heir to the throne, has taken part in “Thought for the Day.” The queen, who is recovering from a heavy cold, has never recorded a slot for the program.

Elizabeth is Britain’s longest-serving monarch. But little is known about her personal views — she is careful to keep her own counsel. She has given exactly zero interviews to the media during her 64 years on the throne.

By contrast, much is known about Charles’ views on issues, including modern architecture and genetically modified crops. Over the years, he has fired off letters to government ministers and politicians.

It’s a matter of speculation as to what kind of king Charles will make when he is finally crowned. But what is clear is that he is far more outspoken than his mother has ever been.

In his remarks broadcast Thursday, the heir to the throne was careful not to identify any politicians or groups. But he did say that hatred driven by religious beliefs was on the rise and expressed concern about intolerance toward refugees.

Citing figures from the United Nations, he said that more than 65 million people had been displaced in 2015 — “almost equivalent to the entire population of the United Kingdom” — and that “the suffering doesn’t end when they arrive seeking refuge in a foreign land. We are now seeing the rise of many populist groups across the world that are increasingly aggressive towards those who adhere to a minority faith. All of this has deeply disturbing echoes of the dark days of the 1930s.”

He noted that he was born in 1948, three years after the end of World War II. It was a time, he said, “in which my parents’ generation had fought and died in a battle against intolerance, monstrous extremism, and in an inhuman attempt to extinguish the Jewish population of Europe.”

He continued: “That nearly 70 years later we should still be seeing such evil persecution is, to me, beyond all belief.”