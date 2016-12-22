Suicidal man on I-5 freeway ramp rescued after hour

A A

Traffic around Interstate 5 near downtown Vancouver and the Columbia River was blocked for more than an hour Thursday while officials coaxed a suicidal man off the ledge of an interchange ramp.

Officers responded shortly after 5 p.m. for a report of a suicidal subject seen on the Interstate 5 exit to state Highway 14, according to the Washington State Department of Transportation.

Southbound traffic on Interstate 5 was stopped near Highway 14. The Interstate 5 ramp southbound onto state Highway 14 was blocked off while officers and crisis negotiators responded. Northbound interstate traffic, coming over the bridge, was re-routed to Highway 14.

Washington State Trooper Will Finn said on Twitter the man had tied himself to a light pole and was threatening to jump.

The man had tied rope to wires cut from a light pole, and Clark County sheriff’s Deputy Jim Payne spotted him while driving home, according to the sheriff’s office.

The man had climbed onto the barrier and threatened to jump, and Payne started talking to him until crisis negotiators responded.

After about an hour, the man climbed from the barrier and was peacefully taken into custody, the sheriff’s office said.

By the time it was all over, southbound traffic on Interstate 5 was backed up to about state Highway 500.

The man was transported to a hospital for evaluation, according to Finn.

The freeway was reopened in both directions by about 6:10 p.m.