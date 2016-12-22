Vital Statistics

A A

Marriage dissolutions

DECREES GRANTED

France, Amanda Blythe and Justin Joseph.

Carroll, Tracy Lyn and Terry Lee.

Staub, Pamela and Joseph.

Zdunich, Tabitha Michele M. and Nathan Francis. Petitioner’s name changed to Stokes.

Roscoe, Vicki Swartz and Paul Douglas. Petitioner’s name changed to Swartz.

PETITIONS FILED

Reed, Tawnya Nichole and Bruce D.

Daly, John Agenor and Debra Kay.

Stiever, John James and Andrea J.

Kilk, Erik and Kerry Jo.

Guerrero, Gisela J. and Miguel.

Shevchuk, Anzhela G. and Kushnerenko, Gennadiy V.

O’Neal, Jennifer Marie and Sean Jeremy.

Walker, Michael and Kathryn.

Kent, Daniel L. and Sharon Annette.

Vigue, Dustin Wayne and Nicole.

Parrott, Megan E. Craine and David M.

Gorodnyk, Karina and Gensitskiy, Yuriy.

Fehrer, Emma Raquel and Jesse Nickolas.

DECREES OF LEGAL SEPARATION

Dosanjh, Baljit and Navroop.

Miller, Bart G., and Halseth, Heidi L.

Brickley, Scott Raymond and Norma C.

Marriage licenses

APPLICATIONS FILED DEC. 20

Townsend, Pamela Diane, 48, Battle Ground, and Tracy, David Anthony, 66, Camas.

Do, Lynn, 25, Vancouver, and Do, Tuong Cat, 59, Vancouver.

Allan, Elizabeth Anne, 18, Vancouver, Strano, Vincent James, 19, Yacolt.

Ebert, Richard Charles, 61, Washougal, and McMaster, Sherry Lee, 53, Washougal.

Bogdanov, Stanislav Yuri, 19, Vancouver, and Mikhaylova, Kamila Darina, 18, Vancouver.

Higgison, Michaela Lynn, 19, Vancouver, and Dodd, Thomas Alfred, 25, Vancouver.

Villanueva, Maria De La Cruz, 42, Vancouver, and Morales, Gabriel Ortega, 47, Vancouver.

Bitterman, Desiree Noel, 31, Vancouver, and Franz, Stanley Jeffrey, 36, Vancouver.

Court sentencings

The Columbian’s policy is to publish all Clark County Superior Court felony sentencings, as provided by the Clark County Clerk’s Office. DC signifies that the defendant has entered drug court. Addresses are provided by the courts and may have changed by the time of sentencing. Judges: John Fairgrieve, John Hagensen, James Swanger, James Rulli, Vernon Schreiber, Robert Lewis, Darvin Zimmerman, Scott A. Collier, Greg Gonzales, Kelli Osler, Sonya Langsdorf, Dan Stahnke, Suzan Clark, David Gregerson, Derek Vanderwood and Bernard Veljacic. Judge Protem: Terry Vetter. Court Commissioners: Carin Schienberg, Amy Swingen, Dayann Liebman and Jennifer K. Snider.

SUPERIOR

Ayers, Shawna Denise, 30, transient, 24 months, possession of methamphetamine, criminal impersonation-1. (Veljacic, Dec. 16).

Folmar, Steven Christopher, 43, 8100 N.E. 25th Ave., 33 days, trafficking stolen property-2. (Lewis, Dec. 16).

Murray, Tamara Sue, 57, Sandy, Ore., 60 days electronic home confinement, theft-1. (Stahnke, Dec. 16).

Sabahi, Romeen A., 48, 1112 S.E. 78th Ave., 93 months, 2 counts assault-1 deadly weapon. (Lewis, Dec. 16).

Perigo, Charles Mark Olson, 30, transient, 24 months DOSA residential treatment, 2 counts possession of stolen vehicle, 2 counts possession of heroin, obstructing a law enforcement officer. (Veljacic, Dec. 16).

Franklin, Steven Devonte, 21, 4821 N.E. 110th Ave., 63 months, assault-2 strangulation, protection order violation-previous conviction. (Lewis, Dec. 16).

Balentine, Freddy James, 46, Newport, Ore., 366 days, assault-3 substantial pain, possession of cocaine with intent to deliver. (Stahnke, Dec. 16).

McCash, Jessee Michael, 41, 2132 E. 17th St., 180 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Stahnke, Dec. 16).

Brown, Adrian Nicole, 18, transient, 20 days, possession of heroin. (Lewis, Dec. 16).

Pence, Eric Brian, 39, transient, 20 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Gregerson, Dec. 14).

Appleton, Eric Allen, 30, transient, 60 days, theft-2, retail theft-special circumstances-2. (Lewis, Dec. 16).

Ericson, Nicholas Roy, 25, transient, 20 days, possession of methamphetamine. (Lewis, Dec. 16).

Marshall, McKensie Jordan, 25, 8500 N.E. Hazel Dell Ave., 16 days, possession of heroin. (Lewis, Dec. 16).

Rogers, Amanda Jean, 26, transient, 30 days, criminal impersonation-1. (Lewis, Dec. 16).