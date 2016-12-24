Kalama High School to change Native American mascot

A A

KALAMA — A Native American mascot at a high school in Southwest Washington is getting a new look.

The Daily News reported that the Kalama High School mascot known as Charlie Chinook has buck teeth, a large nose, wears a loin cloth and holds a tomahawk.

Kalama School Board president Ryan Cruser told the newspaper the issue has been on the back burner and needs to be addressed.

The original image was a version of an early 1900s caricature of a Native American best known as the former Arizona State University athletic logo.

Charlie Funk, a Chinook tribal member and political cartoonist for The Chronicle in Centralia, will do the redesign.

School administrators are also consulting the Chinook tribe, as well as involving a student leadership class in the mascot modification.