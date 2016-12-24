Letter: Faithless electors violate trust

A A

I sympathized with the idea of the Hamilton Electors, though I thought it was of doubtful constitutionality. What happened on Dec. 19 in Olympia, when four Washington electors cast their electoral votes for others than the candidate they were pledged to support, is something else completely.

The idea was that a bargain would be struck with GOP electors in other states to jointly divert from their pledges to elect an agreed-upon alternative candidate (presumably a moderate Republican) instead of candidate Trump. Instead, three of the Washington electors threw away their votes on an apparently randomly selected Republican (however worthy Colin Powell may be), instead of coordinating with anybody else.

This is completely foolish and borders on the irrational. Their objection was not against the candidate they were pledged to elect, but against her opponent, so withholding their vote from her, without a complementary act by GOP electors, was completely counterproductive.

The fourth faithless elector exercised what I understand to be a “protest vote” in the context of the abuses of Native Americans in the Dakotas. But that also is an abuse of the power bestowed upon him, because he had not made it known when selected for the slate of electors that he would divert his vote. All four faithless electors have betrayed their trust in an inexcusable way and should suffer the consequences, in my opinion.