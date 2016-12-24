Car crashes, rolls on Padden Parkway

A A

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover collision that happened early Saturday morning.

Around 12:35 a.m. deputies responded to the report of a single-vehicle crash in the eastbound lanes of Northeast Padden Parkway just west of Northeast 94th Avenue. The 26-year-old driver had already gotten out of the damaged car by the time deputies arrived. A debris field stretched 460 feet from the point where the collision happened to the center median, where the car came to rest on its top, the sheriff’s office said.

The collision was caused by excessive speed and possible impairment, said the sheriff’s office, which is investigating the collision.

The driver, whose name was not released, was taken to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center as a precaution.