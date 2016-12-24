Special section “Season of Champions” in Sunday’s Columbian (video slideshows here)

A A

Back in August, The Columbian published a special section previewing the 2016 high school football season. It was well received by the community and a hit with advertisers as well.

Buoyed by that success, the sports department kept on the lookout for an opportunity to do another special section.

The first idea came when as three local teams advanced to the state semifinals in football — Camas, Skyview and La Center to possibly do a special section previewing the state championship should any of those teams advance that far.

The word we got back that the turnaround time on a product would be too tight to make that idea feasible. But perhaps if one of those teams were to win the state championship, we could consider a commemorative special section.

Then Camas captured its first state championship in football in school history by beating Richland 24-14. So The Columbian went to work to produce a special section to celebrate this accomplish.

But instead of celebrating just football, there was an opportunity to expand the product to also cover the state championships of the Camas and Columbia River girls soccer teams, as well as some individual state champions in cross country.

A special fall season of champions in Clark County, unlike we’ve had before.

And now, in today’s Columbian, you’ll find the commemorative special section celebrating these accomplishment.

Enjoy and congratulations to all.