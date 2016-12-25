Dock damaged after ferry captain suffers medical emergency

A A

The Point Defiance-Tahlequah line of the Washington State Ferries is out of service, after a ferry captain suffered a serious medical problem Saturday evening while the boat was docked at Point Defiance, a Washington State Ferries spokesman said.

The captain had a “pretty major medical emergency” while the ferry was docked, said Ian Sterling, a Ferries spokesman.

He collapsed, hitting a control panel as he fell, which caused the ferry, minutes away from departure, to lurch, Sterling said.

Crew immediately got control of the ship, but not before it damaged the dock, Sterling said. Crew used an onboard defibrillator on the captain and then, because of the damage to the dock, used one of the ferry’s rescue boats to get him to the beach, where he was met by emergency responders, Sterling said.

Sterling said they were working to find a replacement captain, but the ferry route would be suspended indefinitely, until repairs are made to the dock.

“Maintenance crews have been dispatched to assess the damage and further updates will be provided as more information becomes available,” Washington State Ferries wrote in a news release.

The Point Defiance-Tahlequah route connects the Tacoma area to Vashon Island. Washington State Ferries was directing passengers to the Fauntleroy and Southworth docks, both of which serve Vashon Island. There was a two-hour delay for ferries at the Fauntleroy Terminal, as of about 8:45 p.m. Saturday, according to a news release.

“All our thoughts tonight with one of our captains who suffered a medical issue,” Washington State Ferries wrote on Twitter.