Local authors’ recent offerings

A A

The following titles are recent releases by regional authors:

“Healthy Eating Cookbook” by Charles Van Amerongen. Traditional, Dutch family recipes, as well as some of Van Amerongen’s own creations. $24.95. Available at www.cookbooks4sale.com.

“Nightfall Bay” by Carolyn J. Rose. Determined to stop a serial killer, Rain Paxton follows a phantom dog to Nightfall Bay, where the souls of the missing and murdered wait for earthly mysteries to be solved. $10.95 paperback, $2.99 e-book. Available at www.amazon.com.

“The Youngest Elf: Snowfall & Sorcery” by Karla Von Huben. The third book in “The Youngest Elf” series follows elf-girl Aurora, who is drawn to a mysterious palace in the mountains, and Santa’s search to replace Prancer and Vixen after the two reindeer get married. $6.30 paperback, $2.99 e-book. Available at www.amazon.com.

“Alone” by SM Ford. Cecelia’s live-in housekeeping job for her favorite author affects her carefree heart, increases her dependence on God and puts her life at risk. $4.99 e-book. Available at www.amazon.com.

Clark County authors who would like to announce the publication of a recent book should email the book’s title, author, publisher, available formats, retail price and website to features@columbian.com. A roundup of releases is printed a few times a year.