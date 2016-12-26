Officials seek information on vehicle that injured service dog

A A

The Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public for information about a vehicle that hit and injured a service dog in Ridgefield.

Spock, a German shepherd/husky mix, was hit around noon today in the 18500 block of Northeast 10th Avenue in Ridgefield. After the dog was hit, a pickup truck from the 1970s or 80s of an unknown color, was seen speeding away northbound on 10th Avenue.

The dog’s owner transported him to a veterinary clinic where he was treated for numerous broken bones and other injuries.

Anyone with information about the vehicle that hit the dog is asked to contact Deputy Randon Walker of the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 360-397-2211.