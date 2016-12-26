There was good news on health front in 2016

A A

In a year of birth defects from the Zika virus, lead contamination of Flint’s water, a startling decline in life expectancy and the ever-rising death toll from opioid overdoses, there was, in fact, some good news about health. In keeping with the holiday spirit, and in recognition of the vast sums of money devoted to our well-being, please consider some of the bright spots from last year.

• The number of people who smoke continued to decline to record lows. This partly contributed to the lone bright spot in the life expectancy report: Cancer rates are down, though the disease remains the No. 2 killer of Americans. Teen pregnancy rates also continued their record-setting slide.

• Another reason cancer rates have dropped: New immunotherapy drugs are having a significant impact for a longer period of time against a wider array of cancers.

• There’s new hope for an HIV vaccine; it’s being tested right now. A vaccine against Ebola proved 100 percent effective in a study in Guinea. And more boys are being vaccinated against HPV. A lot more.

• A woman received the first uterus transplant performed in the United States in February. (It soon failed, however, because of infection.)

• Some outside-the-box thinking may expand the pool of available organs for transplant.

• Another innovative project gave a paralyzed man a sense of touch.

• Scientists found a new antibiotic in an unlikely place: inside the human nose.

• A new way of safeguarding children from potentially lethal peanut allergies appears to provide lasting protection.

• A sharp-eyed lab tech, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and two good hospitals saved a Baltimore man from certain death when he picked up a rare parasite.

• At 70, a man underwent the gender-altering surgery he always wanted, supported by his wife of 48 years.