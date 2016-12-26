Widow of man killed in crash sues airplane manufacturer, alleging flawed design

A A

SPOKANE — The wife of one of the men who died in a plane crash near Felts Field last year has filed a lawsuit this month against the companies that built and maintained the airplane, alleging the design was flawed.

Lyndon Amestoy was a passenger in the plane, which was piloted by Richard Runyon. Both men were employees of Rocket Engineering. They were taking the Piper PA-46 350P on a post-inspection test flight after repairs had been made.

There were control problems soon after takeoff on May 7, 2015. Runyon called in an emergency to Felts Field. He tried to return for a landing but the plane veered out of control and crashed in the Spokane River.

The National Transportation Safety Board ruled that the plane’s cables that controlled banking and turning were improperly installed.

The lawsuit alleges that Piper Aircraft, which built the plane, and Spokane-based JetProp LLC, which maintained it, should have known that the design of the airplane was flawed. According to the lawsuit, similar crashes involving improperly installed aileron control cables have happened in Piper PA-31 aircraft, which have the same system as the PA-46.

