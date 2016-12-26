Will state ban banners on Capitol Way bridge?

A A

OLYMPIA — The public is invited to an open house to discuss potential new policies for hanging banners from the pedestrian bridge over Capitol Way South in downtown Olympia.

The state-owned bridge on the Capitol Campus is a popular place to display banners that advertise local events.

However, the Department of Enterprise Services enacted a six-month “banner moratorium” last October in order to evaluate policies for permits, installation procedures, content and safety for pedestrians and passing motorists. No final decisions have been made.

The open house will run 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 5 at the department’s headquarters at 1500 Jefferson St. SE in the first-floor conference room.

Public feedback will be sought through March 1 and will help determine whether to leave the banner policy alone, restrict certain banner content or prohibit banners altogether on the bridge.

The department issues about 120 permits a year for bridge banners related to private, public and government events.