8-year-old transgender boy asked to leave Cub Scout pack

A A

SECAUCUS, N.J. — The family of an 8-year-old New Jersey boy says he was kicked out of Cub Scouts because he is transgender.

The Record reports that Joe Maldonado joined Pack 87 in Secaucus in October and was asked to leave about a month later.

Joe was born a girl but has identified as male for more than a year. His mother says complaints from parents — not Joe’s fellow Scouts — led to his ouster.

The Boy Scouts of America no longer bans gay Scouts and leaders. But a spokeswoman says gender identity is a separate issue from sexual orientation.

A statement from the organization says Cub Scout programs are for those identified as boys on their birth certificates.

Girl Scouts have accepted transgender members for years.