Boys basketball: Heritage 61, Molalla (Ore.) 29 Team

Seven Timberwolves connected on at least one 3-pointer as Heritage rolled in the opening round of the Dulcich Tournament in Astoria, Ore.

LaTrell Johnson had a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds to lead Heritage. Sanjeet Singh added 10 points.

The Timberwolves made nine 3-pointers.

Heritage will face host Astoria at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday in the semifinals.

Dulcich Tournament (Astoria, Ore.)

HERITAGE 61, MOLALLA 29

HERITAGE (4-5) — Brenden Comstock 2, Ammon Garrison 0, Keoni Peneueta 8, Michael Taras 3, Xayvier Pitre 3, Nick Morse 3, Jander Cline 6, LaTrell Johnson 15, Josh Patton 8, Tony Dean 3, Sanjeet Singh 10. Totals 25 (9) 2-4 61.

MOLALLA (Ore.) — Apple 3, Bange 2, Larson 5, Gar. Thrower 6, Gav. Thrower 3, Borowzzak 10. Totals 11 (7) 0-2 29.

Heritage 18 21 9 13–61

Molalla (Ore.) 5 7 6 11–29