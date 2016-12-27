Boys basketball: Hockinson 54, Rainier (Ore.) 43

A A

Peyton Brammer scored 13 points and Ry Paulsen added 10, leading the Hawks to a victory in the Dulcich Tournament in Astoria, Ore.

The Hawks held Rainier to single-digits in the first and second quarters, then extended the lead to 12 points going into the final period.

Hockinson will face Molalla at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Dulcich Tournament (Astoria, Ore.)

HOCKINSON 54, RAINIER (ORE.) 43

HOCKINSON — Devan Riggs 2, Ryder Poverud 0, Matt Henry 2, Sawyer Racanelli 4, Matt Gospe 7, Peyton Brammer 13, Ry Paulsen 10, Micah Paulsen 3, Cameron Venema 6, Mason Panfiglio 7. Totals 19 (6) 10-17 54.

RAINIER, Ore. — Ray 6, Carr 14, Trip 3, R. Blodgett 9, Crape 2, Carver 2, C. Blodgett 7. Totals 14 (3) 12-23 43.

Hockinson 10 12 17 15–54

Rainier 8 6 13 16–43