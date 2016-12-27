Boys basketball: Prairie 86, Parkrose (Ore.) 48

A A

Seth Hall had 19 points and five steals in a nonleague road win in a game rescheduled from an earlier snow postponement.

Braiden Broadbent had 14 points as six Falcons scored in double figures. Dante Heitschmidt had 12 points off the bench, including four of Prairie’s nine 3-pointers.

Dwayne Stewart had 11 points and nine rebounds for Prairie (5-1).

PRAIRIE 86, PARKROSE (Ore.) 48

PRAIRIE (5-1) — Kameron Osborn 12, Braiden Broadbent 14, Seth Hall 19, Ethan Rouse 2, Kaleb Locke, Dante Heitschmidt 12, Josiah Nickel 2, Logan Reed 1, Dwayne Stewart 11, Everett Buck 0, Greg Bernash 12, Matthew Kogler 2. Totals 30 (9) 16-20 86.

PARKROSE (Ore.) — Isaac Bonton 27, Isaiah Fox 0, Justin Tran 0, Donte McDaniel 8, Thomas Grant 7, Leyson Farmer 2, Eric Judge 1. Totals 13 (4) 18-32 48.

Prairie 20 16 26 24–86

Parkrose (Ore.) 11 6 12 19–48