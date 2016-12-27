Boys basketball: West Seattle 65, Union 61, OT

A A

The Titans dropped their second game of the season — both coming in overtime.

Nate Pryor hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in overtime to win it for West Seattle. Abdul Muhammad scored 27 points in the victory at the Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament.

Union set a school record with 14 3-pointers.

Tyler Combs made five 3-pointers and finished with a team-high 17 points. Cameron Cranston added 16 points, Zach Reznick had 12, and Keithen Shepard scored 11.

Union will take Mountlake Terrace at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Mountlake Terrace Holiday Tournament

WEST SEATTLE 65, UNION 61, OT

UNION (7-2) — Keithen Shepard 11, Zach Reznick 12, Tyler Combs 17, Quinn Lamey 0, Austin Lewis, Jalen Brown 2, Cameron Cranston 16, Cole Susee 3, Aiden Nellor 0. Totals 20 (14) 7-8 61.

WEST SEATTLE — Pryor 11, Green 2, A. Muhammad 27, Elliott 2, Y. Muhammad 13, Giomi 7, Harris 3. Totals 28 (3) 6-17 65.

Union 15 9 14 15 8–61

West Seattle 15 10 13 15 12–65