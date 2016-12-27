British plan to force voters to show ID provokes a backlash

A A

LONDON — The British government said Tuesday it would begin rolling out mandatory identity checks for voters, prompting a backlash from those who say the move could effectively disenfranchise millions.

The controversy, with strong echoes of one that played out across the United States this year, turns on the question of whether identity checks are a reasonable tool to combat electoral fraud or are merely an attempt at voter suppression by another name.

Until now, voters in every part of the United Kingdom except Northern Ireland have been allowed to vote without presenting an ID.

But that will change under a pilot program announced Tuesday by Britain’s Conservative government. A photo ID, such as a driver’s license or passport, will be required in up to 18 different areas across England for local elections in 2018.

If the program is successful, it could be expanded nationwide. Britain is next expected to hold national elections in 2020.

“Voting it is one of the most important transactions you can make as an individual, and in the 21st century many transactions require proof of ID,” Chris Skidmore, the constitution minister, told the BBC on Tuesday.

Skidmore denied that the pilot program targets any “particular community” and said the program would help ensure that British citizens can exercise their democratic rights “regardless of their race or their religion.”

But critics said the program would disproportionately hurt immigrants and poor voters who lack the necessary documents.

A spokeswoman for the opposition Labour Party, Cat Smith, said that mandating identification “risks denying millions of electors a vote.” She cited data from Britain’s Electoral Commission showing that 3.5 million voters — or about 7.5 percent of the national total — would not have the necessary photo ID.