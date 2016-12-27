Drifting snow closes I-84 in Eastern Oregon

A A

LA GRANDE, Ore. — The state Department of Transportation closed Interstate 84 westbound between Ontario and Pendleton because of blowing, drifting snow from a major winter storm. Eastbound lanes were closed between Pendleton and Baker City.

Additional highways were closed throughout northeast Oregon Tuesday afternoon.

La Grande Public Works Director Norm Paullus says the city had to close some of its roads because of impassable conditions. He says crews will be clearing snow early Wednesday, starting downtown before targeting the outer areas of town.

Meanwhile, a winter storm warning for the Cascades began Monday night and continued into Tuesday evening. Mount Hood could get as much as 2 feet of snow when it’s over.