Driver crashes through wall of Jackson County post office

TALENT, Ore. — A wall and counter at the Talent Post Office has been damaged after a motorist drove into the building, marking the third time someone has crashed into the east wall since 2011.

The Medford Mail Tribune reports that a motorist on Monday drover over a parking barrier and sidewalk and into the building, which was closed for the Christmas holiday. No injuries were reported.

In 2011, a 75-year-old woman caused about $54,000 in damage after driving into the wall and in 2015 an 80-year-old man drove through the lobby and through a back wall into the mail processing room. No injuries were reported in either of those incidents.