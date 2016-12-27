Girls basketball: Clovis West 73, Prairie 31

A A

The Prairie girls basketball team found itself on the wrong side of a 42-point blowout.

Clovis West (Calif.), one of the top-ranked teams in the nations and the No. 1-ranked team in California, routed the Falcons at the West Coast Jamboree in Brentwood, Calif.

“Our goal coming here was to play some really good teams, because playing really good teams will help get us to where we want to go,” Prairie coach Hala Corral said. “And this was one of the better teams we’ll ever get to face.”

Prairie was down 26-2 after one quarter. Brooke Walling had 11 points to lead Prairie, and Jozie Tangeman added eight.

The Falcons play St. Joseph Notre Dame of Alameda, Calif., on Wednesday in the bracket portion of this event.

West Coast Jamboree at Brentwood, Cal.

CLOVIS WEST (Calif.) 73, PRAIRIE 31

PRAIRIE — Allison Corral 3, Kazz Parks 0, Jozie Tangeman 8, Mallory Williams 0, Grace Prom 4, Malaika Quigley 0, Haley Reed 0, Cassidy Gardner 5, Brooke Walling 11. Totals 13 (4) 1-4 31.

CLOVIS WEST (Cal.) — Marquez 13, Maldonado 1, Bates 10, Sanders 4, Coleman 8, Campbell 10, Anderson 10, Sanders 6, Anuadsen 11. Totals 28 (8) 9-13 73.

Prairie 2 10 11 8–31

Clovis West 26 13 24 10–73