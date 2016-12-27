Girls basketball: Hockinson 65, Philomath (Ore.) 35

A A

The Hawks put on a defensive clinic with 34 steals, leading to an easy victory in first round of the Dulcich Holiday Tournament in Astoria, Ore.

Payton Wangler had 17 points and eight steals to lead Hockinson. Grace Russell had 10 points and seven steals.

Brittany McGuire also got into double figures in scoring. She had 10 points and led the squad with eight rebounds.

Hockinson will take on Astoria at 6:45 p.m. Wednesday in the tournament’s semifinals.

Dulcich Holiday Tournament at Astoria, Ore.

HOCKINSON 65, PHILOMATH (Ore.) 35

HOCKINSON (5-2) — Emma Dietel 5, Payton Wangler 17, Lauren Ellensohn 4, Grace Russell 10, Brittany McGuire 10, Adyson Dyer 8, Elyse Fisher 3, Trinity Paulsen 8, Calli Garver 0, Katie Wynkoop 0. Totals 25 (3) 12-18 65.

PHILOMATH (Ore.) — Kendall Marshall 4, Emma Pankalla 7, Haley Matthews 2, Hayden Ecken 10, Bre Conture 2, Beth Manning 4, Lauren Berkman 1, Emma Matthews 5. Totals 11 (1) 12-16 35.

Hockinson 21 18 15 11–65

Philomath (Ore.) 9 11 5 10–35