Girls basketball: Morton-White Pass 39, Fort Vancouver 28

A A

The Trappers struggled in the first half and did not recover in the opening round of the Rochester Holiday Tournament.

Jocelyn Salavea led Fort Vancouver with 12 points.

Rochester Holiday Tournament

MORTON-WHITE PASS 39, FORT VANCOUVER 28

FORT VANCOUVER — Jennifer Azamar 4, Megan Nellor 0, Trinity Stegall 0, Jocelyn Salavea 12, Karinna Aguas 4, Alexis Zelaya 2, Jessica Wright 1, Jazmeen Kaur 0, Kayla Hola 5. Totals 11 (1) 5-12 28.

MORTON-WHITE PASS — Dunlap 8, Nilius 8, Hampton 3, Golble 10, Mathers 3, Salaguero 7. Totals 16 (1) 6-12 39.

Fort 6 5 12 5–28

MWP 14 11 9 5–39