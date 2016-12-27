Girls basketball: Skyview 46, Lake Oswego (Ore.) 39

A A

Riley Friauf and Ashlee Comastro each scored 14 points as the Storm advanced at the Nike Interstate Shootout at Lake Oswego.

Sydney Friauf added 12 points and Skyview’s defense held the Lakers to eight points in both the second and third quarters.

Skyview (6-2) will play La Salle Prep of Milwaukie, Ore., in a quarterfinal at 6:30 p.m. Wendesday at Lake Oswego High School.

Nike Interstate Shootout at Lake Oswego, Ore.

SKYVIEW 46, LAKE OSWEGO 39

SKYVIEW (6-2)– Riley Friauf 14, Sydney Friauf 12, Hanna Van Nortwick 2, Remington Riley 0, Nicole Christensen 4, Mariah Campbell 0, Ashlee Comastro 14. Totals 16 (0) 14-23 46.

LAKE OSWEGO (Ore.) — Morgan McKinney 17, Taylor Anders 2, Katy Gilbert 2, Gillian Mair 3, Lindsay Drango 1, Laura Erikstrup 9, Kali Drango 3, Sydney Erikstrup, Ellie Moreland 0. Totals 16 (3) 4-8 39.

Skyview 10 14 8 14–46

Lake Oswego (Ore.) 10 8 8 13–39