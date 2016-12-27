Man accused of raping woman at cabin

A A

Lummi Island – A 33-year-old man has been arrested after a woman reported that he raped and assaulted her at a cabin near Bellingham.

The Bellingham Herald reported Justin Brubaker was arrested on suspicion of rape Tuesday at the cabin on Lummi Island.

The Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office said a woman in her 20s was visiting Brubaker when he allegedly became assaultive and sexually assaulted her early Tuesday.

The office said the woman told deputies that Brubaker knocked her unconscious more than once during the assault and that she was able to escape when he was distracted.

The office said she ran screaming for help and someone at the main house on the property let her in and called 911.

The sheriff’s office said Brubaker denied the woman’s story.