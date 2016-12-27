Nuclear plant at full power after shutdown

A A

Richland – The only nuclear power plant in the Northwest has returned to full power after an unplanned shutdown.

The Tri-City Herald reported the plant began reconnecting to the regional power grid late Saturday night and returned to full power Tuesday morning.

The plant shut down Dec. 18 following a malfunction at a substation.

The newspaper reported the malfunction caused the line that connects the plant’s main output transformers to the substation to reject the load. A primary breaker opened too slowly and a secondary system kicked in and opened other breakers, causing the plant to separate itself from the grid and shut down.