Salem caretaker charged with stealing $12,000 from client

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — A caretaker in Salem, Ore., has been arrested on dozens of counts of theft, forgery and criminal mistreatment for allegedly cashing over $12,000 in checks stolen from her client.

The Statesman Journal reports 24-year-old Lena King was arrested by Salem police Friday.

A probable cause statement says the 73-year-old victim told officers she went to her bank after receiving a notification that her account was overdrawn and found 33 suspicious checks made out to King.

King had been the woman’s caretaker for more than a year.

The victim told police King didn’t have permission to write or sign checks for her.

Police said King told them she wrote and signed the suspicious checks because she has an infant and was struggling with finances.

She remains in jail on $735,000 bail.