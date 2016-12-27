Washington berry grower fined $102,000 for water

A A

BELLINGHAM — The Washington State Department of Ecology said it’s fining a Whatcom County berry grower more than $100,000 for years of illegal water use.

Officials said that since 2011, Ecology staff have tried to work with Gurjant “George” Sandhu to bring him into compliance with water laws. But they said he continued to irrigate his 220-acre raspberry farm the past two years without water rights for much of the property, and that he failed to submit water-use records for a 120-acre blueberry farm.

Ecology said his actions hurt flows in the Nooksack River, which hosts protected salmon and trout, and that other water rights holders had complained about him using more than his allocated amount.